Pork Is Recalled Over Potential for Plastic Bits to Be Inside the Meat

AdvancePierre Foods of Oklahoma has announced a recall that encapsulates more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter.

The pork has been recalled because it may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic, according to an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The problem was flagged after the company received complaints from restaurants that found pieces of plastic in the meat.

The recalled packages are 10.14-pound cases with 27 pieces of "Gold Label AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters" that have the lot code "1672AFE06." The packages were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and Virginia. From those locations, the meat was distributed to restaurants and "other food service operators." That means it is not likely much of the pork made it into private homes.

FSIS says it is concerned that restaurants and other food service locations may still have the pork in their freezers or refrigerators. More details about the pork, including packaging and contact information, is available on the FSIS recall page.