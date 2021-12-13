The Pork Recall Has Expanded to More Than 2 Million Pounds of Products

A recall on pork and pepperoni products was issued last week, impacting more than 200,000 pounds of meat. On Saturday, December 11, the recall expanded by more than two million pounds.

Alexander & Hornung, a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, is now recalling 2,320,774 pounds of pork and pepperoni products due to Listeria monocytogenes. The company says that no one has reported an illness related to its pork. However, it has distributed the products nationwide. That was even the case prior to the December 11 expansion.

All of the recalled products bear the establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the amended notice. There are now 27 products on the list, up from the initial 17. These were sold at familiar grocery stores around the country. For instance, Whole Foods has posted the recall because it sells Wellshire Farms fully cooked hams.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) has posted a complete list of the recalled products including details like the best-by dates and product codes. Images of the product labels are also available. The updated notice does not, however, explain how more than two million pounds of meat were added to the recall since last week.

If you have any of the products in your fridge or freezer, it is recommended that you return them for a refund.