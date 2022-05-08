Deli Meat Is Being Recalled Due to Misbranding

Olympia Meats is recalling deli meat that has the potential to cause adverse reactions in people with nut allergies.

The company has recalled 862 pounds of ready-to-eat pork deli meat due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a recall shared by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The pork contains pistachios, which are not declared on the packaging.

Mortadella Classica appears on the labels, but Mortadella product with pistachios is what is inside the package. Here are the details on the recalled product per the recall.



Four-pound vacuum-packed chubs of “Olympia Provisions Mortadella Classica with Garlic & Spices” with best-by dates of June 13, 2022, and July 14, 2022.



The relatively small amount of recalled meat was distributed to retail and foodservice locations in Maine, Oregon, and Washington.

Fortunately, the company says that no one has reported adverse impacts from the consumption of the ready-to-eat pork at this point. Nonetheless, if you have the meat in your home, you should dispose of it or return it for a refund.