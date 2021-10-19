5 Tons of Processed Pork Products Have Been Recalled, Including from 7-Eleven

Evans Food Group has issued a recall for about 10,359 pounds of pork pellet products. The notice, shared by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), says the products "were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States."

After the pork was imported on September 15, it was processed into pork rinds and chicharrones. Those are the products being recalled. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found the issue during surveillance of imported products, the notice says.

Each of the recalled products has the establishment number "EST. 6030" inside the USDA inspection mark. The products were distributed exclusively in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Washington. Below is a list of the recalled items. The lot codes can be found on this pdf from the company.

Mac's 3oz Original Porkskin 12ct

Marc's 5oz Original Porkskin 8ct

Mac's 5oz Jalapeño Porkskin 8ct

7-Select 2.1oz Chili Lime Porkskin 6ct

7-Select 2.1oz Original Porkskin 6ct

7-Select 2.1oz BBQ Porkskin 6ct

7-Select 2.1oz Hot Porkskin 6ct

Turkey Creek 2oz Ch Lime HOLE PUNCH Porkskin

Turkey Creek 2oz Orig HOLE PUNCH Porkskin 12ct

Turkey Creek 4oz BBQ Porkskin 12ct

Turkey Creek 4oz Hot Porkskin 12ct

Turkey Creek 4oz Dill Pickle Porkskin 12ct

Turkey Creek 4oz Original Porkskin 12ct

Cazo de Oro 8oz Hot Porkskin 15ct

Cazo de Oro 3.5oz Hot Porkskin 24ct

Mac's 1.5oz BBQ Skin Caddy 2-7ct

Pamana 2.25oz S&V Porkskin 12ct

Cazo de Oro 5lb Sancocho 1ct (four different lots)

At this point, no adverse reactions have been reported in response to the consumption of these products. Nonetheless, FSIS urges everyone to avoid eating any of the products. You should throw 'em out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.