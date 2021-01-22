4,200 Pounds of Pork Sausage Recalled Due to Reports That It Contains Rubber

If your sausages have been extra chewy lately, we might know the culprit.

Ohio-based meat manufacturer Bob Evans has announced a recall involving more than two tons of pork sausage after receiving consumer complaints that the product contained foreign materials, according to an alert from the US Department of Agriculture. The objects have been identified as pieces of thin blue rubber, and while all 4,200 pounds of the recalled pork may not be contaminated, you can never be too safe.

The sausages in question are 1-pound chubs of Bob Evans Italian Sausage that were produced on December 17, 2020. Contaminated batches were sold in stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

If you have Bob Evans Italian Sausage in your fridge, here's how you'll know if it's subject to recall:

It has the lot code 0352 .

. It has a "USE/FRZ BY" date of JAN 31 21 on the label.

on the label. It has the establishment number EST. 6785 printed above the “USE/FRZ BY” date.

The USDA categorized this as a Class II recall, meaning it's a health hazard with a remote probability of having adverse health consequences. In other words, the health risk is low, but it still shouldn't be ingested. Instead, you should throw the sausage away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Alison Emery, director of communications for Bob Evans Farms, at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com.