Here's What Porn People Search For Over the Holiday Season

Christmas spirit seems to envelop everything this time of year, including porn. That’s right, pornography is not spared from the onslaught of cheer -- it merely incorporates it -- woven into the holiday fabric like stocking stuffers filled with lube. We learn this from great hedonists at Porn Hub, who compiled a little report detailing the most common searches on the site during the festive period.

Unsurprisingly, horny people search for “Santa,” not unlike a child does on the evening of December 24. Searches for “Santa” increased by 447% compared to its equilibrium, the research found, while searches for “Christmas Present” surged to 665% of their normal levels. “Dick in a box” is also a holiday favorite, calling to mind the horniest Lonely Island song ever to appear on the internet.