Here's What Porn People Search For Over the Holiday Season

Christmas spirit seems to envelop everything this time of year, including porn. That’s right, pornography is not spared from the onslaught of cheer -- it merely incorporates it -- woven into the holiday fabric like stocking stuffers filled with lube. We learn this from great hedonists at Porn Hub, who compiled a little report detailing the most common searches on the site during the festive period.
Unsurprisingly, horny people search for “Santa,” not unlike a child does on the evening of December 24. Searches for “Santa” increased by 447% compared to its equilibrium, the research found, while searches for “Christmas Present” surged to 665% of their normal levels. “Dick in a box” is also a holiday favorite, calling to mind the horniest Lonely Island song ever to appear on the internet.
Men are more likely to search for Christmas porn -- probably because men watch porn when they’re not supposed to -- but women are 220% more likely to search for “Old Santa Claus” than men. (It seems that Santa becomes a grandfatherly DILF every December.) Men also yearn for some Mrs. Claus-play, plugging in searches for “Christmas MILF,” “Christmas Mom,” “Mrs Claus” and even “Christmas Stepmom.” (Note: Men are weird and so is porn).
Somewhat surprisingly, Porn Hub maintains that “Santa Claus” is a more popular search term outside of the Christmas season, although the name skyrockets 374% on Christmas Day. Predictably, traffic plummets worldwide for Porn Hub on Christmas Day, the site notes, because lots of people are probably in church, where pornography is frowned upon.
Sam Blum would like to know if Hanukkah porn searches increase 500% during the festival of lights. Follow him @Blumnessmonster.