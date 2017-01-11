Southern States Spend Way More Time Watching Porn Than Other States



Dunkin’ Donuts might claim that it powers the chaotic life-force that is America, but if you peruse Porn Hub’s 2016 Year in Review, it’s no secret that America Runs On Porn™.

The United States led the porno-powerhouse’s traffic, generating the majority of the 23 billion visits and 4.6 billion hours logged on the site last year. 2016 might have been bad in every other conceivable dimension, but it was a windfall for the pornin’ business.

But ever the pedantic data-nerd, Porn Hub tracked the source of its monster viewership down to its horny epicenter: The American south. Yep, that’s right, the Bible Belt enjoys its immoral filth, in addition to other great things like barbecue and football. In terms of most time spent on the site per visit, Mississippi climbs the mantle with an average time of 11 minutes and 8 seconds. Alabama and Arkansas are in a dead-heat for second place.