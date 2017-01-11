Democrat-Leaning States Stopped Watching Porn for the Debate More Than Republican States

It will not come as a surprise to learn that people watch a truckload of porn every day. Even saying "truckload" kind of misses the enormity of the amount of pornography consumed every day. The numbers are staggering. Pornhub alone gets over 60 million visitors every day. For anything to be a significant trend inside those massive traffic numbers means something is changing the behavior of a whole lot of people. Just one percent of that daily traffic would be 60,000 people.

Thanks to data shared by Pornhub, we have previously seen that major cultural events can cause a large drop in traffic to porn sites, indicating how massive an event has to be for it to get people to stop watching porn. Events like the Game of Thrones Season 6 premiere (four percent drop), the release of "Fallout 4" (10 percent drop), and the NBA Finals (47 percent drop in Cleveland) have caused large fluctuations in the past. But according to new data from Pornhub, the first debate of the 2016 presidential election caused an even larger drop in porn traffic.