PornHub Trucks Are Plowing Tons of People's Streets for Free Today

03/14/2017
Porn Hub

As one of the leading disseminators of smut worldwide, PornHub is known for helping people get off. What it isn’t known for -- community stewardship -- is what the company's taking on in light of Storm Stella, which is currently detonating a “snow bomb” on the East Coast. For its part, PornHub has been helping people deal with the onslaught by plowing storefronts and business driveways, with a fleet of branded trucks making the rounds today in Boston and Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Why is a porn site extending a helping hand in this wintry time of need? Because PornHub appreciates a good plowing, especially in the name of neighborly kindness.

"After hearing about the severeness of Stella, we thought we'd help our PornHub community in the East Coast get plowed, safely,” the company’s VP, Corey Price, told Thrillist. “We wanted to send our crew out in areas that typically get hit hard, in and around Boston and New Jersey, so our fans can go about their day without worry. They are important to us and we hope to plow other states in need."

Although that’s a bit of tongue-in-cheek crudeness, the porn site is helping during a wet, slippery and very cold time. Blizzard advisories are in effect throughout Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut and parts of Pennsylvania. A scourge of power outages affecting upwards of 100,000 people in Virginia, New Jersey and Delaware hasn’t helped either. Luckily, PornHub is providing this service free of charge, and any business can get in touch via the company’s special email address: phubplows@gmail.com

Check out the PornHub trucks plowing the streets below:

Porn Hub
Porn Hub
Porn Hub

Sam Blum has been inside all day because it is snowing heavily where he lives. Follow him @Blumnessmonster. 

