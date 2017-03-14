PornHub Trucks Are Plowing Tons of People's Streets for Free Today

As one of the leading disseminators of smut worldwide, PornHub is known for helping people get off. What it isn’t known for -- community stewardship -- is what the company's taking on in light of Storm Stella, which is currently detonating a “snow bomb” on the East Coast. For its part, PornHub has been helping people deal with the onslaught by plowing storefronts and business driveways, with a fleet of branded trucks making the rounds today in Boston and Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Why is a porn site extending a helping hand in this wintry time of need? Because PornHub appreciates a good plowing, especially in the name of neighborly kindness.