Pornhub Just Launched a Free Virtual Reality Porn Channel

If you think all of those new, consumer-geared virtual reality headsets are just for nerds and gamers, well, you're right. And now, they get to use them for porn. Pornhub, the world's largest pornography website, is getting into the growing virtual reality porn business, which means many more people could be putting a headset on before they get off in the near future. Maybe even you.
In a video (above), Pornhub announced Wednesday it has partnered with BaDoinkVR, a ridiculous-sounding company that makes 180-degree and 360-degree immersive virtual reality porn videos. Basically, Pornhub will take the virtual reality trailers for BaDoink's videos and provide them for free on its new virtual reality channel (very NSFW link). If you want more, you can click through to BaDoink's site and subscribe for a fully, uh, immersive experience, according to a report by Fortune. That's right, porn is actually being described as an "immersive experience" now. Who know your desk chair could be so immersive?
The virtual reality porn will work with most headsets like Google Cardboard, Samsung Gear VR, and Oculus Rift, among others, per the report. Additionally, Pornhub said it's giving away 10,000 Google Cardboard sets to get things warmed up, if you will. Of course, this isn't the adult industry's first time when it comes to virtual reality, given Naughty America's push into the space earlier this year. Read up on all the details over at Fortune right here, and well, have fun, y'all...
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist