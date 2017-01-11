In a Bizarre Twist, Pornhub Makes 'Substantial' Offer to Save Vine

Sadly, Twitter announced the shuttering of Vine yesterday, writing that “in the coming months we’ll be discontinuing the mobile app,” in a statement posted on Medium.
Anyone weary of missing out on the app’s minefield of hilarious, 6-second looping video clips can take the news with a tiny grain of salt though, because Pornhub has floated an offer to purchase the defunct website from Twitter.
In a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Pornhub’s chief executive Corey Price lays bare the offer, which promises to restore Vine back to original “NSFW Glory,” as only the worldwide leader in porn could:
“We’re interested in purchasing Vine from you. We figure since Twitter has dropped (Vine) and is having significant layoffs, that you and your stakeholders could benefit from a cash infusion from the sale of Vine. Not to mention we would be saving Vine gems like 'Damn Daniel,' 'Awkward Puppets' and many more," the letter states.
As Price indicates, Twitter is in the midst of significant layoffs, announcing yesterday the slashing of 9% of its total workforce worldwide. There’s no word on the monetary offer floated by Pornhub, although a company spokesperson tells Thrillist “the offer was substantial enough to make Jack seriously consider it.”
In its announcement yesterday, Twitter noted that existing Vines will remain on the app until further notice, and that users will be able to download their most cherished clips.
In the meantime, check out this gut-wrenching tribute to Vine, a.k.a the internet’s last great app, and perhaps shed a tear.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.