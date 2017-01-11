In a Bizarre Twist, Pornhub Makes 'Substantial' Offer to Save Vine

Sadly, Twitter announced the shuttering of Vine yesterday, writing that “in the coming months we’ll be discontinuing the mobile app,” in a statement posted on Medium.

Anyone weary of missing out on the app’s minefield of hilarious, 6-second looping video clips can take the news with a tiny grain of salt though, because Pornhub has floated an offer to purchase the defunct website from Twitter.

In a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Pornhub’s chief executive Corey Price lays bare the offer, which promises to restore Vine back to original “NSFW Glory,” as only the worldwide leader in porn could: