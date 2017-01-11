NSFW Coloring Books Are Now a Thing

"The popularity of coloring books for adults has exploded in the last year, and, here at Pornhub, we wanted to capitalize on this trend and penetrate the market, introducing our very own coloring book with an erotic twist," says Pornhub VP Corey Price. "In addition to selling copies of the book on our online platform, we have partnered with Housing Works Bookstore Café in NYC who will be selling a limited number of copies with all proceeds going to Housing Works, a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS."

If you're not in New York, the very NSFW coloring book is available for preorder at the mostly SFW PornHubApparel.com starting Dec. 1, with books shipping out Dec. 9. Select bookstores in Italy, Montreal, and Los Angeles will also have copies available in-store.