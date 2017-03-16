Pornhub's Plan to Save the Pandas is Very Strange & Very NSFW

To get in on the action, you'll need to find a partner who's game to bang in panda costumes (or body paint, if that's more your style), film yourselves doing it, and upload the video to Pornhub. For every "Panda Style" clip that's uploaded, the company will donate $100 to panda preservation charities (through the end of today), and will make additional donations to those videos that rack up the most views. And just in case you need some help getting in the mood, they're offering some, uh, very NSFW inspiration.

C'mon, do it for the pandas.

