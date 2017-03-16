Pornhub's Plan to Save the Pandas is Very Strange & Very NSFW

Pandas don't fuck around. Literally. Giant pandas -- especially ones in captivity -- are rarely in the mood to get it on with each other, which is a problem for a species perpetually grappling with a dwindling population. It's such an issue that zoologists have been known to go to great lengths to set the mood for potential mates, even subjecting them to videos of other pandas doing it, in hopes of sparking some interest.
It's also an issue of particular interest to Pornhub, which is celebrating National Panda Day (March 16) by encouraging people to film themselves getting frisky with a partner in panda cosplay, so as to create a more extensive database of "panda porn" to choose from, as the current selection is apparently pretty shabby.
To get in on the action, you'll need to find a partner who's game to bang in panda costumes (or body paint, if that's more your style), film yourselves doing it, and upload the video to Pornhub. For every "Panda Style" clip that's uploaded, the company will donate $100 to panda preservation charities (through the end of today), and will make additional donations to those videos that rack up the most views. And just in case you need some help getting in the mood, they're offering some, uh, very NSFW inspiration.
C'mon, do it for the pandas.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.