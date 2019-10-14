Porsche and Boeing Are Collaborating to Bring Rich People Flying Cars

Elon Musk thinks rich people should be able to drive cars that fart instead of honk, and I think he's right. It's hard to be rich. The least rich people should be able to do is fart at over 85 decibels. They should also have to right to skip traffic totally, by flying a car over the laypeople clogging up their evening commutes. And, thanks to Porsche and Boeing, they'll soon be able to.
The two companies are teaming up to navigate the air mobility market, with a luxury, electric-powered vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft. So far, all we know is that they've signed a nonbinding agreement to explore their options together.
In a press release, the company discussed the motivation behind the decision:
"This collaboration builds on our efforts to develop a safe and efficient new mobility ecosystem, and provides an opportunity to investigate the development of a premium urban air mobility vehicle with a leading automotive brand," said Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager of Boeing NeXt. "Porsche and Boeing together bring precision engineering, style and innovation to accelerate urban air mobility worldwide."
Boeing NeXT is an organization dedicated to creating a mobility ecosystem where autonomous and piloted vehicles can safely coexist, now both on the ground and off.
Boeing, Porsche and Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences are developing a concept for the VTOL. They plan to implement and test a prototype. A 2018 study by Porsche Consulting predicts that the flying aircraft market will accelerate after 2025. Hey, at least it's not the year 3000.
Boeing and Porsche are not alone in this quest, and you're likely to hear of more and more companies working to make air travel A Thing, especially for the well endowed.
Now, I know what you're thinking. You hate the rich and want to eat them. But remember that eventually, everybody gets a piece of the invention cake, and we should love and support any effort to bring operation Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to fruition.
