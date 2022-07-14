Portillo's Is Giving Away Fast Food-Themed Crocs for National Hot Dog Week

Crocs have made a comeback, and I don't want to hear any opinion otherwise. Say what you will about the controversial foam clogs, but they're equal parts functional and full of personality. Case in point: Portillo's latest collaboration with the brand.

To celebrate National Hot Dog Week (yes, the frankfurter deserves more than a single-day celebration), Chicago's most beloved hot dog chain has created a pair of Crocs inspired by its menu items, including the glizzy.

To snag the custom Crocs, you can share a photo or video to Instagram or TikTok of your "rockin' summer" between July 14–July 20. Interpret that as you will. All posts must include a tag for @portilloshotdogs and @crocs, as well as the hashtag #rockincrocs. Drop your entry details online too. Portillo's is giving away 100 themed Crocs while three lucky winners will score a pair of Lollapalooza tickets with them. Why not make a fashion statement at the festival?

In addition to the giveaway, Portillo's is also making it easier to eat hot dogs. Throughout the celebration week, July 18–24, you can get free delivery on Portillos.com.

"With nearly 60 years of serving up Chicago-style hot dogs under our belts, it's safe to say that our team at Portillo's gets a little excited when National Hot Dog Weeks rolls around each year," Portillo's Director of Marketing Vallory McCormack said in a press release. "With that iconic 'snap' from the first to the very last bite, Chicago-style hot dogs are something that everyone needs to relish for themselves—and now you can with free delivery all week long."