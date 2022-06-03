Portillo's Wants to Lull You to Sleep with an ASMR Playlist of Fries Crisping

Forget counting sheep. Chicago chain Portillo's—known for its Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs, and the legendary Chocolate Cake Shake—has created an ASMR playlist with sounds that will lull you to sleep: French fries crisping and sausage sizzling.

Coinciding with the chain's extended summer hours, which will span across 34 Midwest locations, Portillo's has launched an ASMR-style playlist with iconic sounds of the restaurant. The lineup includes: "Gettin' Extra Salty," "Double Bubble Soda Pop," "What's (cake) Shaking," "Well, Hot Dog," and "Well, Hot Dog (Lullaby Remix)." As for the new hours, Portillo's said it'll be slinging hot dogs until 12 am through September 4.

"Trouble sleeping? Late night thoughts keeping you from winding down and finding some Zen? Stomach growling so loudly from hunger pangs it’s like there’s a heavy metal concert being played live from the inside out? Portillo’s has the answer to it all," the chain said of its new Soundcloud playlist. "Pop over to participating locations or grab your phone to order your Chicago-style favorites from Portillo’s late night menu, then let the sweet ASMR sounds of Cake Shakes shaking, Italian sausage sizzling, and French fries crisping to sheer perfection calm your nerves and lull that hangry mind to rest."

Portillo's does warn that the playlist may "result in extreme hunger and cravings for [its] iconic Chicago-style street food," in which case, you should go pick some up for yourself. Especially considering the company just rolled out an all-new plant-based hot dog.

Made with Field Roast's Signature Stadium Dog and customized for Portillo's, the meat-free hot dog is topped how any decent Chicago dog should be: with mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomatoes, celery salt, a pickle spear, and sport peppers—all on a poppy seed bun.