You Can Fly to Portugal for Under $600 with These Exceptional Ticket Prices

If you've recently been bit by the travel bug and are interested in a trip across the pond next year, then you're in luck. You can currently find flight tickets to Portugal for as low as $351 from January to March of 2023.

Whether you're flying out of a metropolitan hub like New York or a more quaint city like Memphis, you can snag an excellent flight deal to some of Portugal's major cities like Lisbon or Porto. Just be sure to use Google Flights to conduct your search and book your trip directly on the airline's website.

Some major airlines offering low airfare include Aer Lingus, American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Swiss Airlines.

Seeing as the East Coast is much closer to the final destination, it makes sense that most low fares are centered around flights out of the New York, Boston, and Washington D.C. areas. You can expect to find flights there for under $400.

However, if you're flying out of the South, Midwest, or West Coast, you can expect your tickets to be a bit pricier. Some of the flights out of those areas could cost anywhere from $400 to $600. But there are some rare exceptions, of course. For example, a February flight out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is currently starting at $351 if you choose to fly TAP Air Portugal.

These deals aren't expected to last long, so don't wait. You'll want to book your flight over the next two days or so. If you listen closely, heaping pounds of Iberico ham and gallons of fresh sangria are already calling your name.