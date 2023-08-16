See Portugal by Train with This New Affordable Rail Pass

Traveling across Portugal has just gotten much more affordable. Forget about stressing out to buy multiple train tickets—the country just launched an unlimited monthly rail pass, and it's pretty cheap, too.

For only €49 (roughly $53 at the time of writing), locals and tourists alike can enjoy an unlimited number of train trips (with no time restrictions!) through the pass. Dubbed the National Rail Pass, Euronews reports the pass issued by Portugal's national rail company Comboios de Portugal (CP) is valid on all regional trains, but there are some exceptions you should keep in mind.

In addition to the pass not being valid on buses or intercity trains, it also doesn't apply to a few selected regional and urban areas. Those include urban networks in the cities of Porto and Lisbon and the entire Alentejo Litoral and the Coimbra area.

Getting the pass is pretty simple. All you need to do is get a CP member card and then proceed to purchase the pass, which is both refundable and available from the 21st of each month for the following month's travel. CP cards can be purchased for the cost of €6 (roughly $7) at the national rail company ticket offices, which you can find in multiple places across Portugal—just remember to bring your photo ID, and you're all set.