Portugal Plans to Fine Tourists Up to $40,000 for Blasting Music on Its Beaches

In the latest recent example of popular European tourist destinations cracking down on misbehaving visitors, tourists are going to have to cut it out with the boom-boom-pow on the beaches in Portugal or they could be subjected to five-figure fines. Portugal's National Maritime Authority banned the use of loud music blasting from portable speakers on the nation's beaches.

The fines will reportedly start at $218 (200 euros) and can go all the way up to $4,300. The higher fine will be given to repeat rule breakers or travelers who have been given warnings and ignored them, according to the Evening Standard. If a group is caught playing ultra loud music the fine can go all the way up to nearly $40,000.

"Portable speakers are prohibited on beaches at volumes which can bother other sunbathers," the agency said in a statement. "We have seen this problem increase in recent years and we are increasing our vigilance to combat it."

The Portugal Resident reports that the actual language of the new rule reads: “The use of sound equipment and carrying out noise-generating activities that may cause discomfort are prohibited on the beaches.”

The exact definition of noise that would be considered too loud has been exactly defined, but I'd err on the side of caution—a $218 fine could put a damper on any vacation. My advice? Bring headphones or learn to love the sound of the ocean.