You Can Now Take Your Favorite Cereal On-the-Go

Cereal is arguably one of the most versatile foods out there. You can eat it for breakfast, use it to create other treats, or turn it into a mid-day snack. Post is making that last one a little easier with its new line of cereal-inspired snacks.

Post is introducing Pebbles Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites cereal snacks, which are the stuff childhood dreams are made of. Forget fussing with little bits of cereal, dropping pieces all over the place as you fumble with the box. Post's new snackable cereal treats come in Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Pebbles, original Honeycomb, and Chocolate Honeycomb varieties, and each features larger pieces of cereal, closer to the size of a potato chip, in a resealable bag. In fact, Honeycomb Big Bites are almost twice the size of regular Honeycomb cereal.

According to Post's press release, "The new Post snacks deliver the same great taste as the iconic cereals but in large snackable forms and sizes that make them ideal to dip, dunk, pop, and pack." The release also maintains that research has found that nearly 40% of consumers say they eat cereal as a snack, with 13% reporting that they eat cereal on the go.

"We developed our new Pebbles Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites to make it even easier for people to enjoy their favorite cereals anywhere and any time of day. Our new cereal snacks have big flavor and big crunch in a 'no mess' form that parents and kids will love," Tara LaFerla, brand manager of portfolio innovation at Post Consumer Brands, said.

As of this month, Post's cereal snacks can be found at grocery stores nationwide. These are here to stay, so no need to rush out to buy a pack though you may want to anyway.