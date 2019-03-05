Postmates Is Giving Out 100,000 Free Tacos Across the U.S. This Week

If there’s one thing we can all agree on it’s that tacos make even the best meal that much better. Perhaps the only thing better than having tacos for lunch, dinner, or just a snack in between meals, is free tacos. Postmates is capitalizing on this fact giving away 100,000 tacos -- two per order -- across the country through the end of the week.
On Tuesday, the food delivery service announced that you can score free tacos from Jack in the Box when you place an order from the fast food chain. You don’t have to get anything specific to qualify for the free tacos -- you can your go-to cheeseburger, a Jack’s Spicy Chicken, curly fries, or even more tacos (you can’t have too many). All you have to do is use the code "tacojack" when you check out on Postmates, and you’ll get your order and two tacos for no extra cash.
As if the promise of free tacos isn’t enough to get you to change your lunch plans, Postmates will deliver all Jack in the Box orders over $10 for free -- no annoying delivery fees. While waiving the delivery fees alone is a pretty good discount (they add up), the free tacos certainly sweetens deal, despite the purchase requirement. In other words, you’ll have to consider just how badly you’d like a couple of extra tacos.
This deal is only good through March 10 at 11:59pm, and only on Jack in the Box orders in cities where Postmates is available. So if you live somewhere that hasn’t yet hopped on the Jack in the Box train, like New York City (*side eye emoji*), you’re out of luck. If you are lucky enough to live near a Jack in the Box, though, you better act fast. It’s Taco Tuesday after all.
