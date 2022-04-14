Potbelly Is Slinging Free Sandwiches on Tax Day

Potbelly Sandwich Shop knows that taxes are stressful (or are supposed to be stressful--maybe intentionally so). Maybe taxes don’t bother you. Maybe you don’t bother with taxes. No matter your stance, let's pretend taxes are stressful and take advantage of the food deals that surface because of that feeling.

Potbelly is among the many chains serving up deals on April 18 for Tax Day. It is offering one that can land you a free sandwich. Buy one Original size sandwich and get a second one on the house.

Get the deal by ordering through the Potbelly website or mobile app and using the code “BOGO.” That second sandwich can be whatever you’d like, as long as it’s also an Original size.

If you want a little bonus action on your Tax Day visit, sign up for Potbelly Perks. If you’re signing up for the first time, you get a free sandwich as a reward after you make your first purchase. So, really, you could grab three sandwiches for the price of one on Tax Day. Plus, you're getting points toward more free food in the future. That’s a decent return. (Booo. Boooooo.)