Potbelly Is Adding 3 New Sandwiches to Its Lineup

Perhaps you already have a favorite Potbelly sandwich, or you’re a “try everything on the menu once” kind of person. Well, either way, prepare to expand your horizons because Potbelly is debuting three new sandwiches.

The sandwich chain recently unveiled the new lineup, which includes the Avo Turkey, Chicken Club, and Steakhouse Beef.

The Avo Turkey seems like the healthiest choice with hand-sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, and cucumbers on multigrain bread. The Chicken Club comes with grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese on white bread. Finally, the Steakhouse Beef comes with Angus roast beef, crumbled blue cheese, provolone cheese, and horseradish aioli on white bread.