Get a Free Sandwich at Potbelly to Celebrate the First Day of Summer

The first day of summer always feels a little weird. It, of course, makes celestial sense, but it also feels like it comes a couple of weeks after we’ve collectively decided summer is already here.

In addition to having a couple of weeks of summer vibes under your belt when summer officially arrives on June 21, restaurants will help you welcome the season with discounted meals and treats. One of those spots is Potbelly Sandwich Shop, which is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on sandwiches. So, you can take a co-worker to lunch and reap the rewards of their gratitude and free sandwiches.

Order an Original-sized sandwich, and you’ll get another on the house if you place the order online or through the Potbelly app. You’ll also need to drop in the code “BOGO” to redeem the deal.

Plus, there's a little bonus hidden in the reward program. If it’s your first time signing up for Potbelly Perks, the chain's loyalty program, you can earn a free sandwich for your next visit when you make your first purchase through the app. So, you’re basically buying one sandwich and getting two for free. That’s a good omen for the summer to come.