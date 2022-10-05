Here's How to Get a Free Sandwich from Potbelly Next Week

Potbelly is bringing back its popular Pastrami Sandwich, and to celebrate the chain is offering a buy-one-get one-free deal on October 11. For one day only, you'll be able to get an Original-sized sandwich for free when you purchase an Original Pastrami Sandwich. The other sandwich must be of equal or lesser value than the Pastrami sandwich.

In order to take advantage of the deal, you'll need to be a Perks member, which is the Potbelly loyalty program. You can sign up at the Potbelly website. You'll also be able to get a free Original sandwich after you spend $5 through the aptly-named Perks program.

The returning Pastrami sandwich, for those not familiar, is made with layers of signature spiced and smoked beef, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard and then toasted at 500 degrees. While the sandwich will be available for longer than the BOGO deal, it won’t be around forever. Potbelly says the return of the Pastrami Sandwich will only be for a limited time.