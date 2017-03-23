You Should Change Your iCloud Password ASAP If This Huge Hack Is True

If you're one of the hordes of people with an iCloud or Apple email account, you'd be wise to immediately change your password in the wake of reports that a significant portion of the network has been breached by hackers, who're threatening to remotely reset accounts and wipe users' devices if Apple doesn't pay up.

As was first reported by Motherboard, a cabal of hackers calling itself the Turkish Crime Family claims its cracked the passwords for as many as 559 million million iCloud and Apple email accounts (e.g., those with either @icloud.com and @me.com domains), and will only delete its list of compromised Apple IDs and email addresses in exchange for Tim Cook and co. forking over either $75,000 in Bitcoin or $100,000 in iTunes Gift Cards.