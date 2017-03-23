News

You Should Change Your iCloud Password ASAP If This Huge Hack Is True

By Published On 03/23/2017 By Published On 03/23/2017
icloud settings
Shutterstock/GongTo

Trending

related

This Map Shows The Most Common Online Shopping Searches in all 50 States

related

Orange Tea Is the Secret Ingredient in This Apricot Blossom Cocktail

related

Target Is Going to Change the Look of Its Stores

related

Chicken Parm Nuggets Are a Handheld Tour of Italy

If you're one of the hordes of people with an iCloud or Apple email account, you'd be wise to immediately change your password in the wake of reports that a significant portion of the network has been breached by hackers, who're threatening to remotely reset accounts and wipe users' devices if Apple doesn't pay up.

As was first reported by Motherboard, a cabal of hackers calling itself the Turkish Crime Family claims its cracked the passwords for as many as 559 million million iCloud and Apple email accounts (e.g., those with either @icloud.com and @me.com domains), and will only delete its list of compromised Apple IDs and email addresses in exchange for Tim Cook and co. forking over either $75,000 in Bitcoin or $100,000 in iTunes Gift Cards.

As you might have guessed by the truly bizarre ransom request, Apple isn't biting. The company is reassuring customers their accounts are fine and calling the hackers' bluff. In a comment to Fortune regarding the alleged hack, an Apple spokesperson said "there have not been any breaches in any of Apple’s systems including iCloud and Apple ID," and that "the alleged list of email addresses and passwords appears to have been obtained from previously compromised third-party services."

However, if we've learned anything from the massive Yahoo hack and Netflix password leak that recently came to light, it can take years for companies to realize they've been breached, so mere murmurs that your account may have compromised warrants a proactive password reset. 

To reset, head to AppleID.apple.com, enter your credentials, and come up with something fresh.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him to random ransom demands @jwmcgauley.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Kid Got Stuck in a Claw Machine Like a Cartoon Character

related

READ MORE
Google Maps Now Lets You Track Exactly Where Your Friends Are

related

READ MORE
This Dude Ate 50 Donuts (12,140 Calories) All in One Sitting

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More