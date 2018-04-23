The Internet's Jokes About the Royal Baby's Name Are Already Out of Hand

You've been waiting breathlessly, and the day is finally here: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Midleton) and the Duke of Cambridge (aka Prince William) have given birth to a third royal child. The baby boy was delivered in St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London at 8 pounds and 7 ounces. The entire world is thrilled, but especially America (for some reason).
The biggest question of all, however, has yet to be answered: What will His Adorable Majesty be named? Thus far the Royal Family has played it close to the vest, saying the baby's name will be revealed in due time. But that hasn't stopped the internet from weighing in on the matter.
Here's an Unboxing of a Photo/Video Printer
The shenanigans were really kicked into high gear by this poorly formatted tweet from AFP news agency, which made it seem like the baby's name was "Palace." To be clear: The baby's name is not Palace.
But Twitter ran with it anyway. Some were genuinely confused, some were just amused, and others were being real jerks. But we all came together -- and isn't that what the Royal Birth is all about?
Others didn't need a bad tweet as an excuse to make royal-baby jokes.
The only real option for the baby's name from our perspective is that the Crown honors His Purpleness' memory and names the baby Prince.
