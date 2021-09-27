A Company Is Recalling Potstickers Because They May Contain Pieces of Plastic

The least popular potsticker filling is definitely any that can be labeled "extraneous materials." That's what you'll find in a recall shared on September 25 by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Ajinomoto Foods North America is recalling 33,567 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potstickers which may contain "flexible and hard plastic" inside. The recall didn't get initiated until the company received complaints from potsticker lovers that were finding pieces of plastic in their dinner, per the recall.

All of the recalled packages were produced on July 22, 2021. Here is the product under recall, per the notice.

4.2-pound plastic bags containing “Ling Ling POTSTICKERS CHICKEN & VEGETABLE” with lot code 1911203 and a “BEST BUY” date of 22 OCT 2022 on the label.

The distribution happened a while back, but the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) believes there are still people with the bags in their freezer. Specifics about where the potstickers were distributed aren't available, but FSIS says that the list will be posted on its website when it becomes available.