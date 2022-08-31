Get Paid to Taste Test a Bunch of Pumpkin Spice Lattes This Fall

As you may have noticed, there are a ton of seasonal drinks available for fall. Not only does everyone seem to have their own take on the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but there are also other flavor offerings that evoke the sensation of fall, like cinnamon and apple.

With an abundance of options and limited time for Fall, Pour Moi is looking for someone to help determine which beverages are the best, so the rest of us can spend less time experimenting and more time enjoying ourselves.

The company will be paying $350 plus a coffee budget for all of your taste testing. You'll be tasked with tasting the seasonal drinks offered at popular chains like Starbucks and Dunkin', rating and reviewing each drink for Pour Moi.

You'll need to be able to transport yourself to each coffee shop and be very enthusiastic about autumn. You'll need to have an existing love for pumpkin and pumpkin flavor treats (No PSL haters!) and some experience drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

To apply for this dreamy side gig, head to Pour Moi's website and submit your application before September 30. The winner will be notified the week of October 2.