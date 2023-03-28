Massive 'Powdercloud' Avalanche at Utah Ski Resort Caught on Video

So far this year, Utah has seen more than its fair share of snowfall and the snow-related viral news that comes with it. Yesterday, the trend continued.

A video shared by the Utah Avalanche Center on YouTube captured what was described as a "powdercloud" avalanche making its way down the side of the "middle finger" of Mount Timpanogos, one of Utah's most iconic mountains located in the Wasatch Range.

A few skiers and snowboarders that were enjoying a ride in Sundance Mountain Resort had front-row seats to the phenomenon, and one of them recorded the scene. In the video, the avalanche, which formed naturally according to the Avalanche Center, is seen descending the mountain before hitting the tree-filled valley adjacent to the ski area. While the debris stopped there, the dust cloud kept rolling forward, ultimately surrounding the skiers in the video.

"That's one of the biggest avalanches I've ever seen in real life," says the cameraman in the video. "It's gonna pummel us," they laugh.

The video also went viral on Twitter, where comments asking about safety conditions and wishing for no injuries started flocking in.

"Couldn't have left the video for another 3 more seconds?!" asked one worried user. "So cool but I hope everyone is ok but wow."

The video poster quickly reassured them. "Have confirmed with Sundance that this was off property and there were no injuries," they said. According to the Avalanche Center, no people were in the dangerous pathway of the avalanche, the New York Post reports. The resort itself also confirmed via Twitter that nobody was hurt and that the resort remained open for guests.

You can watch the video below: