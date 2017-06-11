Finally, Power-Lacing Nikes from Back to the Future Are a Reality

Unlike those stupid hoverboards that don't hover, one Back to the Future technology now exists in 2016 and it does what it's supposed to do: these new Nike power-lacing shoes.
The Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 is an actual power-lacing shoe set for release during the 2016 holiday season, making Marty McFly's kicks no longer just an enviable Hollywood fantasy.
Sadly, the shoes don't adjust automatically (there's always at least one catch with these things). But, when you step into the shoe, you'll hit a sensor and the "laces" will tighten. If you want to further adjust the shoe, you just hit a button on the side.
Now, Nike's not just striving to fulfill childhood fantasies. Instead, the shoe giant hopes the technology will give athletes more control over the fit of their sneakers, with the goal of creating shoes that sense when they're too tight or too loose and automatically adjust. Designer Tinker Hatfield believes such advancements will be a major breakthrough "because feet undergo an incredible amount of stress during competition." Yes, these shoes are fun and functional. Plus, they look pretty cool in this CNET video:
Initially, the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 will only be available to Nike+ members, but you can become a member by following these steps.
Sure, it's not quite time travel, but who needs time travel when you've got cool shoes? Right?
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist.