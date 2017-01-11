News

There's a 'Power Rangers' Porn Parody Now Because Parts of Your Childhood Aren't Ruined Yet

By Published On 11/22/2016 By Published On 11/22/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Are there parts of your childhood that you feel strongly about? Things that have somehow not been ruined by time or the inevitable Hollywood reboot? Well, put it in a lockbox and bury it the backyard because all good things must end. 

Wood Rocket has put out the above trailer for a new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers porn parody. Yes, a parody of a 90s show that no one was asking for, made relevant because of a forthcoming movie reboot no one was asking for.

The porn parody seems to be giving a little more of a call back to its 90s roots. "You guys seem cool like Boyz 2 Men and fresh like Color Me Badd and tough like the C&C Music Factory Assembly Line," says the Green Power Ranger in the trailer. He probably has a name, but with names like Dildor, Dongasaur, Vibrataur, Buttplugataur, and Masurbatasaurus Rex, it probably doesn't matter what his name is.

The parody comes in the proud tradition of porn parodies of Suicide Squad, "Pokémon Go," Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and parodies of basically everything that's ever had any impact on pop culture (Rule 34). And, as these things go, it's required to have a few cheap jokes, like the weird potshot at James Franco in the trailer. "We grew fast," says a female Power Rangers with a suggestive name, "but we'll fall faster. We're the James Franco's career of karate superheroes." Yeah. That barely makes sense, but whatever. Points.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He was really more into Goosebumps. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Samsung Will Give You Up to $100 For Your Busted-Ass Phone

related

READ MORE
Joyful 60-Year-Old Taking First Flight Will Make You Smile

related

READ MORE
Here's How Kids Can Get an Actual, Post-Marked Letter from Santa Claus This Christmas

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like