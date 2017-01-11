There's a 'Power Rangers' Porn Parody Now Because Parts of Your Childhood Aren't Ruined Yet

Are there parts of your childhood that you feel strongly about? Things that have somehow not been ruined by time or the inevitable Hollywood reboot? Well, put it in a lockbox and bury it the backyard because all good things must end.

Wood Rocket has put out the above trailer for a new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers porn parody. Yes, a parody of a 90s show that no one was asking for, made relevant because of a forthcoming movie reboot no one was asking for.

The porn parody seems to be giving a little more of a call back to its 90s roots. "You guys seem cool like Boyz 2 Men and fresh like Color Me Badd and tough like the C&C Music Factory Assembly Line," says the Green Power Ranger in the trailer. He probably has a name, but with names like Dildor, Dongasaur, Vibrataur, Buttplugataur, and Masurbatasaurus Rex, it probably doesn't matter what his name is.