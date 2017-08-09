Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Are Both Over $300M for the First Time Ever

It's a hell of a week for casual gamblers with a few bucks to blow on lottery tickets, because -- for the first time ever -- both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are over $300 million. That means, should you miraculously hold the lucky numbers for both, you could potentially end up winning a cool $689 million.
That's more than enough to cover roundtrip flights to Japan for you and 1.7 million of your closest friends.
According to CNBC, this is the first time in the seven years since all US states began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets that both jackpots have topped $300 million simultaneously. Specifically, Mega Millions is up to $382 million, and Powerball has reached $307 million. However, if you win both and decide to take each's lower lump sum payout, your take-home winnings after taxes will be significantly less than $689 (the site USAMega.com estimates that federal and local taxes on the lump-sum winnings for both jackpots would be over $100 million, collectively).
Of course, the odds of winning both jackpots are astronomically slim. Individually, the odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 258,890,850, while the odds of hitting Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338. You have a better chance of being killed by a vending machine or being sainted by the Pope than winning either. The odds jump to a mind-boggling 1 in 75,648,252,765,957,300 (yes, that's quadrillion) for winning both. But hey, it could happen!
The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday night (August 9) at 11pm, but you'll have to wait until Friday (August 11) for the next Mega Millions winning number to be announced. In the meantime, go rub a lucky rabbit foot, then cross your fingers.
And just remember, if you do win, before you do anything else, sign the ticket and get all your ducks in a row so you don't accidentally screw yourself out of big money.
h/t CNBC
