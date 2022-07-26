This Airline Is Offering Roundtrip Tickets to Prague Starting at $422

You can add a little more magic to your winter by heading to Prague, with ultra affordable round trip tickets to the European city. The Points Guy reported an impressive flight deal for round trip tickets to Prague starting at $450. Here’s what you need to know.

The deal from TAP Air Portugal is currently applicable to travel dates this fall and between January and March of 2023. You can book the flights directly with the airline or through Google Flights for the deals but you’ll need to plan to depart from specific cities.

By flying out of Chicago, Miami, New York, or Washington, D.C. to Prague, you can find a few roundtrips for under $500 starting in October until the end of the year. In early 2023, you’ll be able to find more options. Nearly all of the flight options will have layovers, so be prepared for it to take a little longer to make it to Prague.

For a flight in early January, we found roundtrip flights from New York to Prague for just $422. Meanwhile, you can find flights from Miami to Prague starting at $461 roundtrip. By exploring TAP’s website and inputting a range of dates on Google Flights, you’ll be able to find a number of excellent options for under $500.

Not sure what you’d get up to in Prague? Check out Thrillist’s guide on where to eat and what to do while you’re there.