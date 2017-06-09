You Can Finally Order Anthony Bourdain's New Cookbook

The long-awaited release of Appetites, Anthony Bourdain's first cookbook in 10 years, is allllmost over.
The book, which promises recipes from "Bourdain's travels and home life," according to Eater, and a full on pull-out poster of the "perfect hamburger," is finally available on Amazon in hardcover for $28.75. Purchase one and it'll be delivered for the official release date, October 25, 2016. According to the description, it's the result of "forty-plus years of professional cooking and globe-trotting," which is just a reminder of how much cooking/travel experience this Bourdain actually has.
Also, the cover design by cartoonist Ralph Steadman looks amazing:
Let's just say if you don't get this as a birthday present for that special Bourdainophile in your life, heads will roll.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and needs this cookbook. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.