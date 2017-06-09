News

You Can Finally Order Anthony Bourdain's New Cookbook

By Published On 04/26/2016 By Published On 04/26/2016
Amazon

Trending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

related

Anthony Bourdain Says Filipino Food Will Take America By Storm

related

Everything You Need to Do in Boston This Weekend

The long-awaited release of Appetites, Anthony Bourdain's first cookbook in 10 years, is allllmost over.

The book, which promises recipes from "Bourdain's travels and home life," according to Eater, and a full on pull-out poster of the "perfect hamburger," is finally available on Amazon in hardcover for $28.75. Purchase one and it'll be delivered for the official release date, October 25, 2016. According to the description, it's the result of "forty-plus years of professional cooking and globe-trotting," which is just a reminder of how much cooking/travel experience this Bourdain actually has. 

Also, the cover design by cartoonist Ralph Steadman looks amazing:

 

Let's just say if you don't get this as a birthday present for that special Bourdainophile in your life, heads will roll.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and needs this cookbook. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple is Finally Getting Rid of Your iPhone's Annoying Volume Box
News

related

READ MORE
You Could Win $55K For Finding Unusually Shaped Cheetos
News

related

READ MORE
Watching Kids Struggle to Use a VCR Will Make You Feel Ancient
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More