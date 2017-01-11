Twisting Oreos: Engineers Figured Out What Side the Cream Will Be On

The Oreo twist game is an American institution. It's decided important issues like whether or not that pog flipped all the way over, who gets the last Gusher, and, if legends can be believed, Vanilla Ice used an Oreo to determine if he'd sing a song in a Ninja Turtles movie.

But now, even that hallowed tradition is no longer sacred. A trio of graduate students from Princeton say they have figured out a foolproof way to determine which side of the Oreo the cream will be on after you twist. This revelation opens up the door for playground grifters to run roughshod over doe-eyed schoolchildren