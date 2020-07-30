Prego Just Debuted a Meatless Meat Sauce Made From Pea Protein

Prego brand -- with its pre-seasoned and pre-cooked meat sauces -- is a staple for folks with no patience for Sunday Sauce. And now, it's about to become a staple for vegetarians who don't want to cook up the Impossible meat at Trader Joe's, with the introduction of meatless meat and hidden veggie products.

The trademarked brand of Campbell Soup Company announced on Thursday that its entering faux meat territory with new Prego+ Plant Protein Italian Tomatosauces made with pea-protein, and Hidden Super Veggies sauces that contain a smooth blend of sweet potato, carrot, cauliflower, butternut squash, spinach, and roasted red pepper. So, basically, using these sauces and cooking only pasta every day could sustain you for life. Or at least that's what I'm choosing to believe.

Each of these products come in three varieties, Traditional, Meatless Meat, and Roasted Garlic & Herb, meaning you can get the hidden veggie product with meatless meat (flavorful soy crumbles) and call yourself a class A vegetarian, just as the company intended. Diane George, senior marketing manager of Prego, said in the release that Prego+ is a response to "the surge in popularity of plant-based diets."

“Now more than ever parents are looking for quick and simple ways to get more nourishment into their families’ diets," said George. "Prego+ offers a new way to do that, making life a little easier for families amidst a new normal.”

The product is rolling out nationwide now, at Prego's typically cheap price of around $3 per 24oz jar. I can't think of anymore jokes about sauces, so just go buy it.