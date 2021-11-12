This Company Will Pay You to Drink Wine & Visit Christmas Markets

The weather is changing, and people are starting to get in the holiday spirit. And Premier Inn has an opportunity for you if Christmas is your whole personality or at least a big chunk of it.

The British hotel chain is hunting for five merrymakers to sip mulled wine and visit Christmas markets. The official title for the role is Christmas Market Testers, but it's so much more than that. The lucky winners will be tasked with visiting holiday markets in the UK, Ireland, and Germany and sharing photos as well as their experiences at each market.

"Here at Premier Inn, we love all things Christmas—and visiting a Christmas market is the perfect way to visit a new city, which is why we want to send five Christmas fans to some of the UK and Europe's best festive spots to report back, safe in the knowledge they can rest easy with us after a busy day exploring the stalls," Simon Ewins, managing director at Premier Inn, said in a release. "Christmas markets have gone from strength to strength in recent years and so we know our official Christmas Market Tester role will be a dream job for many, with the opportunity to explore markets in the UK, Dublin, and Germany all on offer."

It won't be all work and no play, of course. Premier Inn will cover travel costs and hotel stays, and give each chosen tester and a friend some cold hard cash to spend at the markets they visit. The hotel chain will also cover breakfast at each of the hotels.

To be entered for a chance to win, you'll have to visit this site and tell Premier Inn about your most recent visit to a Christmas market and what you enjoyed most about it. You'll only have 250 words to work with, so keep it simple but don't forget to sell yourself. Applicants will also have to select their top two options to visit, choosing from either London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin, or Frankfurt.

Applications close on November 28, so don't delay.