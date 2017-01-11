Shut It Down. These Preschoolers Just Won the Mannequin Challenge

Everyone wants in on the internet's latest fad. NFL teams have done it and it's happening in the middle of talk shows. Lebron James did it with Michelle Obama (and blinked constantly). Blac Chyna did it while she was giving birth. Even Guy Fieri has taken a moment from eating greasy things to do a pretty epic version.

But you can shut it down now. A few four-year-olds from New Jersey have accepted the mannequin challenge and they won. The preschoolers are from One Step Ahead Learning Center in East Orange, New Jersey and they've made what is easily the most hilarious version of the craze sweeping social media.