This Picturesque Italian Town Wants to Pay You $30,000 to Move There

If you've ever dreamed of escaping to the Italian countryside and purchasing a villa a la Diane Lane in Under The Tuscan Sun, then now's your chance. The small Italian town of Presicce-Acquarica is subsidizing homes to fight its depopulation crisis.

Presicce-Acquarica is technically two Italian towns merged into one municipality. The quaint city lies in Salento, deep in the heel of the boot of Italy.

There, the streets are paved with marble and an ornate church stands tall in its town square. It has been deemed one of Italy's "most beautiful villages," according to Forbes. To add to its enticing nature, the town is only about a 15-minute drive away from the nearest beach.

Unfortunately, the town has struggled with an exodus of residents and a dwindling social scene. In order to fight this, Presicce-Acquarica is aiming to lure new residents with generous amounts of cash in a plan similar to one initiated in Sardinia last year.