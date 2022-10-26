This Picturesque Italian Town Wants to Pay You $30,000 to Move There
The southern Italian town of Presicce-Acquarica is home to some beautiful baroque architecture.
If you've ever dreamed of escaping to the Italian countryside and purchasing a villa a la Diane Lane in Under The Tuscan Sun, then now's your chance. The small Italian town of Presicce-Acquarica is subsidizing homes to fight its depopulation crisis.
Presicce-Acquarica is technically two Italian towns merged into one municipality. The quaint city lies in Salento, deep in the heel of the boot of Italy.
There, the streets are paved with marble and an ornate church stands tall in its town square. It has been deemed one of Italy's "most beautiful villages," according to Forbes. To add to its enticing nature, the town is only about a 15-minute drive away from the nearest beach.
Unfortunately, the town has struggled with an exodus of residents and a dwindling social scene. In order to fight this, Presicce-Acquarica is aiming to lure new residents with generous amounts of cash in a plan similar to one initiated in Sardinia last year.
Although details are slim on the city's plans, what's known now is that prospective residents interested in owning a house there will have the cost subsidized by the municipality.
The financial aid the town is offering will cover 50% of the purchasing costs, including renovations, up to a maximum of $30,000, according to Time Out. Around 30% of the town's housing will be available for new residents, so spots are limited.
If that's not enough to entice you, the town is also offering about $1,000 to every household with a newborn in order to offset its aging population.
So, whether you've spent copious amounts of time watching Stanley Tucci's Searching for Italy, or maybe you're just really passionate about pasta, why not make the jump?