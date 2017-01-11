Obama Makes the Same Dad Joke at Every Dinner According to Trudeau

President Barack Obama's ability to be the most dad-like dad in the nation has been one of the few constants during his eight-year tenure as commander-in-chief. Whether it's those dad jeans, the deluge of dad puns he unloaded when he pardoned his final turkey, or that he thinks the lawn ornaments are creepy, he's has a way of making "dad jokes" work.

Now just a month from the end of Obama's presidency, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dropped a wonderful, if short, story about yet another dad joke the U.S. President tells. Speaking on a Montreal radio station, Trudeau (sporting his Habs socks) said that Obama has on more than one occasion told the following dad joke as everyone sits down to eat.