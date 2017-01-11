President Obama Danced to Drake's 'Hotline Bling' Because He Likes to Party

President Barack Obama is a pretty affable guy, with a musical IQ far more advanced than say George W. Bush or even the saxophone-playing Bill Clinton.

A pretty good example of Obama’s pop-music savvy was on display last night at BET’s “Love and Happiness” event, which took place on the White House South Lawn. After a flurry of performances from star-studded artists, Obama hit the dance floor like a hip-shaking millennial, dancing to the sultry tune of Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

Usher was there to take video of the incident, which shows Obama shutting down the scene as only a president can.