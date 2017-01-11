News

President Obama Reads Some Very Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Always out to prove he's the president most worthy of being called someone's cool dad (like when he danced to "Hotline Bling" or shared a solid workout playlist), President Barack Obama stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to do his own "Mean Tweets" segment. The reoccurring schtick on Kimmel usually has a slew of celebrities come into to read nasty things said about them on Twitter. But being president is tough work and there were enough nasty things on Twitter for Obama to take a solo segment. 

He reads off a version of the classic "Thanks, Obama" meme, gets called "the Sharknado of presidents," and has his dancing ridiculed. One intrepid tweeter asks if Obama even lifts, to which the Commander in Chief responds, "Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars, that's worth something."

The final mean tweet comes from presidential hopeful Donald Trump, and Obama lays a pretty solid burn on Trump to finish out the segment.

It's Obama's second go-round with "Mean Tweets," so watch the new one, including his playful jab at Trump, above, then watch his first appearance doing "Mean Tweets" below. Also, the most recent "Mean Tweets" segment is worth a look because some tweeter out there cut straight to the heart of Paul Rudd's soul.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

