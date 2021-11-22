Meet This Year's Pardoned Thanksgiving Turkeys

Many historians believe that President Abraham Lincoln began the turkey pardoning tradition we know today. In 1863, he gave one turkey clemency . But others have asserted it was actually much later during President Harry S. Truman or President John F. Kennedy’s presidencies. And the formal pardoning ceremony is most widely believed to have started during President George H.W. Bush’s term. Regardless of how the tradition started, a turkey or two escapes the season’s slaughter each year through a rather elaborate ceremony honoring the poultry.

This year, President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly, respectively. Both were gifted to the White House by the National Turkey Federation and weigh about 40 pounds each. Peanut Butter and Jelly were raised in Jasper, Indiana.

The two turkeys will be spared from being served up as the holiday centerpiece. Instead, they will spend the rest of their gobbling days at Purdue University's Animal Sciences Research and Education Farm.

"Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected based on their temperament, appearance, and, I suspect, vaccination status," Biden said during the pardoning event. "Yes, instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted."