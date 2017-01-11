What Happens to @POTUS When Obama Leaves the White House

No matter who wins the election on Nov. 8, President Barack Obama will be leaving the White House in January 2017. For the first time in history, there's more to hand off than the Oval Office and the problems of a nation. There are now a host of digital properties that come with the White House, largely built by President Obama and his staff.

President Obama has been groundbreaking in terms of how he uses the digital world to communicate with the citizenry and it will be expected that whoever takes his job does the same. He was the first president to have a presidential Twitter handle, to do a town hall on YouTube, to use a Snapchat filter, and have a live discussion on Facebook. Not to mention the @WhiteHouse Twitter account and YouTube channel, a Flickr account, a Vimeo channel, and much more. So, what happens to President Obama's @POTUS Twitter account and other digital properties when he leaves office?