President Obama Tries to Name Every Dead 'Game of Thrones' Character

This post contains massive spoilers for Game of Thrones.
Putting together a list of dead characters from Game of Thrones is a challenge that gets harder every week (especially after the Season 6 finale, when the whole world exploded). But if a President should be any one thing, it's being up for a challenge. President Barack Obama is just such a leader.
He attempted to name every dead character from the show in a new video where he tries things that harder than registering to vote. The Commander-in-Chief does pretty well, showing that he seriously watches Game of Thrones, something neither major party candidate for the 2016 election has been able to prove they do. Show us the emails where you ask your friends what they think about R + L = J?!
The President starts with the Starks, then drops a few that probably aren't finding their way into crib notes like Khal Drogo, Renly, Summer, and Shaggydog.
He gets a touch wistful, needing a moment of silence, after mentioning Hodor. "That was sad," he says. We are with you Mr. President. In fact, maybe your last act of office should be a day of remembrance where we all hold the door for someone we care about. Just a thought.
He also shows that people in high ranking positions are just like us when he says, "Joffrey, thank god."
The only point when things get seriously serious is when he ignites a debate about whether Jon Snow belongs on the list. "Maybe that doesn't really count," he says. You're the President. You tell us. It has far-reaching implications, like whether Benjen Stark and Beric Dondarrion belong on the list. Leaving us with that cliffhanger like this is terrible, like if a season of the show ended without clarifying what happened to Brienne. It's totally unacceptable.