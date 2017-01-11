President Obama Yells at Bill Clinton to Get on a Damn Airplane

Being president is a demanding job, punctuated by no shortage of pressing demands and deadlines. Barack Obama is aware of this, having led the free world for the last eight years. Former president Bill Clinton, however, seems to have forgotten what it’s like to be on a presidential schedule.

The two were in Tel Aviv yesterday to attend the funeral of former Israeli president Shimon Peres. They no doubt glad-handed world leaders and paid their respects, but when it came time to leave, Clinton was taking his precious time, and Obama really wanted him to get on the damn plane.

