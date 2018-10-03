The Jokes About the Presidential Alert Message Today Are Just As Good As You’d Expect

If you, like hundreds of millions of other Americans with a cell phone, received a weird and alarmingly loud Presidential Alert message at 2:18pm ET on Wednesday, you may have wondered why the heck the president is texting you. The answer, as it turns out, is to test out a new nationwide alert system that could theoretically be used to address a countrywide crisis down the road. And since it's 2018, that means plenty took to social media to vent their thoughts, frustrations, and of course, riff on a newly minted meme.
Here are some of are favorite reactions so far:
'American Horror Story's New Season Makes Terrifying Connections to Current Events
In tumultuous times like these, it's nice to know we can all still come together once and a while to laugh at new memes.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.