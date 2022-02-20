Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Presidents Day
Presidents Day isn't just for mattress sales. You can find big food deals, too.
Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.
Presidents Day isn't just a Monday to celebrate presidents or a Monday preceded by a weekend full of mattress sales.
It is also another day where you have to eat. Just like every other day, except that on Presidents Day, there are Presidents Day food deals to feast upon. On George Washington's birthday, restaurants like Wendy's, Popeyes, and Papa John's are honoring him and other US leaders with deals like free kids' meals and $1 bonus burgers. There were a lot of things those early presidents didn't see coming.
Here are the best deals you'll find on Presidents' Day
Food Deals on Presidents Day
Wendy's
The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.
When: Through February 28
Popeyes
The deal:The Big Box deal has returned. For $6, you get to choose two pieces of bone-in-chicken or three tenders with two sides and a buttermilk biscuit.
When: For a limited time
Papa John's
The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.
When: Through March 13
Domino's Pizza
The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.
When: Ongoing
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free medium order of fries through the mobile app with any purchase. You can get the deal once a week through the end of the deal.
When: Through February 27
Boston Market
The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.
When: For just a little while
Casey's
The deal: Buy-one-get-one-half-price large pizzas with the code "BOGO" throughout January and February.
When: Through February 28
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Get two Chicken Fried entrées for $22 with your pick of two Fixin's.
When: Through March 8
North Italia
The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.
When: Through February 19
Wendy's
The deal: Take $5 off any in-app delivery order that hits the $10 minimum.
When: Through February 27
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.
When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm
I Heart Mac & Cheese
The deal: Kids eat free on Mondays with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Every Monday
