Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Presidents Day

Here are the best deals you'll find on Presidents' Day

It is also another day where you have to eat. Just like every other day, except that on Presidents Day, there are Presidents Day food deals to feast upon. On George Washington's birthday, restaurants like Wendy's, Popeyes, and Papa John's are honoring him and other US leaders with deals like free kids' meals and $1 bonus burgers. There were a lot of things those early presidents didn't see coming.

Presidents Day isn't just a Monday to celebrate presidents or a Monday preceded by a weekend full of mattress sales.

Food Deals on Presidents Day

Wendy's

The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app.

When: Through February 28

Popeyes

The deal:The Big Box deal has returned. For $6, you get to choose two pieces of bone-in-chicken or three tenders with two sides and a buttermilk biscuit.

When: For a limited time

Papa John's

The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.

When: Through March 13

Domino's Pizza

The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.

When: Ongoing

Domino's Pizza

The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips &Twists will run you $8.

When: Ongoing

Wendy's

The deal: Get a free medium order of fries through the mobile app with any purchase. You can get the deal once a week through the end of the deal.

When: Through February 27

Boston Market

The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.

When: For just a little while

Casey's

The deal: Buy-one-get-one-half-price large pizzas with the code "BOGO" throughout January and February.

When: Through February 28

Cotton Patch Cafe

The deal: Get two Chicken Fried entrées for $22 with your pick of two Fixin's.

When: Through March 8

North Italia

The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.

When: Through February 19

Wendy's

The deal: Take $5 off any in-app delivery order that hits the $10 minimum.

When: Through February 27

Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm

I Heart Mac & Cheese

The deal: Kids eat free on Mondays with the purchase of an adult entrée.

When: Every Monday