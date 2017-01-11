How Do You Know When Someone Accesses Your Webcam? This Free App Will Tell You

You've been warned. Cover that webcam with a piece of tape. Mark Zuckerberg does it. FBI Director James Comey recommends you do it. But just putting a piece of tape over your webcam doesn't prevent a hacker from accessing your webcam or microphone.

However, a new app can help and it's free. Former National Security Agency staffer Patrick Wardle debuted OverSight on Thursday. It's a free tool for Macs that notifies you anytime someone has accessed the webcam or microphone on your computer. Not only is it a useful tool, your handy old piece of tape isn't able to do much to protect your microphone.